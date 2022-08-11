Comparing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.69 $49.86 million $2.97 11.47 United Security Bancshares $41.12 million 2.96 $10.10 million $0.69 10.35

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arrow Financial and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Arrow Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 32.14% 13.19% 1.17% United Security Bancshares 27.32% 10.08% 0.90%

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats United Security Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 26, 2022, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

