Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

