Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $32.83. Confluent shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 19,043 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFLT. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,717 shares of company stock worth $1,799,894. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

