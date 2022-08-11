CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. The company traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 12996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,124 shares of company stock worth $1,392,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.98.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

