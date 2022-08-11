Contrasting Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Establishment Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.78%. Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A Establishment Labs $126.68 million 12.39 -$41.14 million ($1.66) -39.08

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -116.85% -29.32% Establishment Labs -29.77% -70.10% -27.60%

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Establishment Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

