Contrasting HighPeak Energy (HPK) & Its Rivals

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HighPeak Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HighPeak Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HighPeak Energy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|707
|2128
|1837
|55
|2.26
HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.39%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 28.86%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its competitors.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
14.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares HighPeak Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HighPeak Energy
|11.97%
|17.65%
|11.99%
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|-42.76%
|-15.48%
|-5.21%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares HighPeak Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HighPeak Energy
|$220.12 million
|$55.56 million
|64.97
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|$817.53 million
|-$622.81 million
|5.50
HighPeak Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
HighPeak Energy beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.