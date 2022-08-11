Contrasting Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 14.40% 3.47% 0.32% Independent Bank Group 32.74% 8.49% 1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Investar and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Investar.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Investar pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investar and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 2.14 $8.00 million $1.61 13.88 Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 4.60 $224.75 million $4.90 14.82

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Investar on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

