Contrasting Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -67.71% -20.39% -18.57% Mogo -76.90% -20.44% -14.21%

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.69, meaning that its share price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.41 $4.86 million ($0.75) -2.25 Mogo $45.89 million 2.26 -$26.50 million ($0.62) -2.20

This table compares Bit Digital and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mogo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. Mogo has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 368.86%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Summary

Mogo beats Bit Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans. The company also offers Mogo Trade, a free stock trading platform with real-time stock quotes and funding; and Mogo Ventures to manage its existing investments in strategic partners and companies. In addition, it operates Carta, a digital payments software platform that enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

