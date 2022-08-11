Contrasting Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Playtika has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.54% -92.35% 10.59% SciPlay 3.00% 7.25% 5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Playtika and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 3 7 0 2.70 SciPlay 0 1 5 0 2.83

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $22.46, indicating a potential upside of 86.84%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than SciPlay.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 1.92 $308.50 million $0.74 16.24 SciPlay $606.10 million 2.63 $19.30 million $0.75 16.60

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Playtika beats SciPlay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

