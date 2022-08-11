Contrasting Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 31.21% 11.50% 1.07% American National Bankshares 34.24% 11.14% 1.16%

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Washington Federal pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

80.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.49 $183.62 million $3.04 11.48 American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.17 $43.53 million $3.59 9.63

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Washington Federal and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00 American National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Federal presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Washington Federal on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

