Contrasting Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 10.49 -$1.54 million N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($0.28) -1.25

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.36, indicating that its stock price is 436% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yubo International Biotech and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -210.80% -388.46% -38.26% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -98.50% -83.88%

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

