Core Molding Technologies (CMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE: CMT) recently:

8/10/2022 – Core Molding Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

