Core Molding Technologies (CMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE: CMT) recently:
- 8/10/2022 – Core Molding Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Core Molding Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.58.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.