Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

