Courtney Keating Chakarun Sells 10,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

eXp World Trading Up 9.3 %

eXp World stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in eXp World by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 5.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

