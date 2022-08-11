Cowen Downgrades Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Market Perform

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

QTRX opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,097 shares of company stock valued at $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

