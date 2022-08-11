Craig Hallum Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $76.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after acquiring an additional 582,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after buying an additional 108,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

