Craig Hallum Raises Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Price Target to $41.00

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.61. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 40,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

