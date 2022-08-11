Credit Suisse Group Trims ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price to $38.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Trading Up 8.7 %

ALXO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $520.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.