Critical Comparison: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.07 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.02 Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.64 $1.47 billion ($1.16) -8.37

Profitability

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enjoy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32% Farfetch 73.70% 1,826.57% 45.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enjoy Technology and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80 Farfetch 0 5 11 0 2.69

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 10,900.00%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.27%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Farfetch.

Summary

Farfetch beats Enjoy Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. On June 30, 2022, Enjoy Technology, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

