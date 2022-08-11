CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.48. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 56,868 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,621 shares of company stock worth $1,600,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

