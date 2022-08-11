Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

