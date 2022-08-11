Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Insider Malcolm Cooper Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Cooper acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, with a total value of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

Custodian REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

CREI opened at GBX 110 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £484.94 million and a PE ratio of 379.31. Custodian REIT Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.60 ($1.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.68.

Custodian REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

