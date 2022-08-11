Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $7.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 17,115 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.47.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.