Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $7.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 17,115 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 2.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.47.
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
