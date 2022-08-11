CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.44.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CYBR stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

