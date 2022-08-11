CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.44.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.