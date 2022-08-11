DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

