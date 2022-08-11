Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $18,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

