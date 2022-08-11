Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Up 8,100.0% in July

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 333,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

