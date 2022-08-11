DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.84. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

