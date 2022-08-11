De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Clive Vacher Acquires 22,562 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) insider Clive Vacher bought 22,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15).
De La Rue Price Performance
DLAR stock opened at GBX 89.90 ($1.09) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock has a market cap of £175.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.27. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.60 ($2.36).
De La Rue Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.