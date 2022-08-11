De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Clive Vacher Acquires 22,562 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) insider Clive Vacher bought 22,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15).

DLAR stock opened at GBX 89.90 ($1.09) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock has a market cap of £175.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.27. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.60 ($2.36).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

