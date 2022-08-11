Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Shares of UNS opened at C$37.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 163.70. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$16.69 and a 12-month high of C$38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

