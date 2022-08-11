Desjardins Comments on Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The stock has a market cap of C$23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.47 and a 12-month high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

