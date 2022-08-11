Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.46.

TSE:CWB opened at C$27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.11 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.36.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.90 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Insiders purchased a total of 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

