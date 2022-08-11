Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.75.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$50.05 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

