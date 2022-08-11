Desjardins Weighs in on The Lion Electric Company’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a report released on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.93. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$5.23 and a 52-week high of C$19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

