Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,262 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

On Monday, July 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01).

On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.54) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,998.01).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,862 ($46.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £88.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,651.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,716.55. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGE. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

