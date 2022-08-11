Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL opened at $181.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $563.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $163.90 and a 1 year high of $234.84.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.