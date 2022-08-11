Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance
DHIL opened at $181.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $563.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $163.90 and a 1 year high of $234.84.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
