DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 10.8% After Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 14,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,275,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DigitalOcean Trading Up 11.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.59, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

