digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
digitiliti Stock Performance
Shares of digitiliti stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. digitiliti has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
digitiliti Company Profile
