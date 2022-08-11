Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Neil Manser Sells 48,462 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neil Manser purchased 74 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 909.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 318.80 ($3.85).

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.58%.

DLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.