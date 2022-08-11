Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.52

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.52 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 128.30 ($1.55), with a volume of 367218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.53).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.02. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.48%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sandra Stash purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,944 ($12,015.47).

(Get Rating)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.