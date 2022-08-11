Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.39.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million.
In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,410,930.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
