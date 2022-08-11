DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Stock Up 8.2 %
DKNG stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
