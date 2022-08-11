Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.61. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 50,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 473.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

