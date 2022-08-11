EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

