Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Up 10.1% on Strong Earnings

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.04. 6,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 425,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ebix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $731.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

