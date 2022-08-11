Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WAVE stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVEGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

