Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance
WAVE stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
