Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edgio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Edgio Stock Performance
Edgio Company Profile
Edgio, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.
