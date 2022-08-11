Elanco Animal Health Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

