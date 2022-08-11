Emma Walmsley Purchases 8 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($19.83) per share, for a total transaction of £131.28 ($158.63).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GSK alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97).

On Monday, July 4th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £125.93 ($152.16).

GSK Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,556.60 ($18.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £63.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,365.44. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.