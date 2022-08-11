Endeavour Mining plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 151.35%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

